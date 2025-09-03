SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — Following the Corpus Christi City Council's decision to halt the Inner Harbor desalination project, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs is calling for regional cooperation and long-term planning to address the ongoing water crisis.

Judge Krebs outlined the county's precarious water situation with most cities in San Patricio County receiving their water from the San Patricio Municipal Water District, which sources from Corpus Christi.

Sinton is the exception, relying on wells tied to the Evangeline Aquifer.

San Patricio County Judge urges water cooperation following Inner Harbor Desal vote

"The state of Texas population is growing astronomically," Krebs said. "We've proven that we can't even hardly supply ourselves with water. So we have to find that long-term solution."

Regarding the scrapped Inner Harbor desalination plant, Krebs called it "Corpus' business" but acknowledged the region's desperate need for new sources.

"I believe we're gonna have to go desal. I mean, we have no option," he said.

The judge also clarified the county's position on the controversial Evangeline Aquifer Project, for which the commissioners court recently signed a resolution supporting the City of Sinton's opposition. Krebs emphasized the need for more data before large-scale withdrawals are approved.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS REPORTING ON THE SAN PATRICIO COUNTY COMMISSIONER'S RESOLUTION:

San Patricio County commissioners sign resolution opposing Evangeline groundwater project

"The Evangeline project, we really don't know what supply of water we have in there," Krebs said. "No studies have ever been done on these aquifers around here because we haven't been needing them up until now."

Krebs' also voiced frustration with "the lack of cohesive action" from the Corpus Christi City Council.

"I'm really surprised and a little bit shocked as to how this city council over there cannot work together," Krebs said. "They could not come together on that solution, will they ever come up with that solution?"

"If we don't get something in here, we're in dire need going into November, December, and January of 2026. It's gonna be trouble."

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS REPORTING ON THE CITY OF SINTON'S RESPONSE TO THE EVANGELINE PROJECT:

"It's not the solution": City of Sinton weighs in on Evangeline groundwater deal

He stressed that desalination plants are years away from being operational and criticized a lack of long-term planning over the past decade. With Texas's population projected to exceed 30 million by 2030, Krebs issued a plea for unity.

"We all need to come together. The City of Corpus, all the surrounding communities," Krebs said. "We need to come up with an idea where we all work together and try to get this problem solved, because if we don't get the problem solved, South Texas is going to become a dust bowl."

KRIS 6 also reached out to Sinton City Manager John Hobson, but have not yet heard back as of our reporting.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.