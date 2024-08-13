Portland Northshore Target finally opens!

The residents of Portland are getting excited about their latest addition - a Target!

The grand opening for the new Portland Northshore Target, located at Highway 181 and Broadway Boulevard, took place on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The 128,500 square foot store will feature a wide variety of Target’s top owned and national brands, as well as a CVS Pharmacy, Target Optical, Ulta Beauty and Starbucks. The store will also offer Drive-Up services to customers.

“We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Portland community," Portland Northshore Target store director Larissa Evans said. “Being part of this community is important to me and my team and we’re looking forward to bringing an easy, affordable and convenient shopping experience to our guests.”

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.