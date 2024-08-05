Portland Targets a date for an opening

PORTLAND, Tx — The new Target store in Portland is set to open on August 13th at 5 pm. The new store is part of the $100M, 45-acre 'Portland Town Center' announced in October 2022. The 128,500 sq. ft. store is located just north of Broadway Boulevard on Highway 181.

Jack in the Box, Brake Check, Raising Cane's, Chipotle, Aspen Dental, Five Guys, James Avery, and Wells Fargo are some of the national chains that will also come with the development.

Contributed Plans for Target in Portland, Texas.

