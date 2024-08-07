Gov. Abbott stops in Portland to talk Texas cities sustaining success

PORTLAND, Texas — The Portland Chamber of Commerce invited Gov. Greg Abbott for a fireside chat Tuesday night.

It was an opportunity for Portland to highlight the city's recent success. Mayor Cathy Skurow also took time to thank the governor for some bills passed that have helped the city.

Skurow took the stage to talk about the city's growth.

“When I first joined the city council 21 years ago, Portland's population was 15,200. Today, we project our population has surpassed 25,000.”

Abbott talked about Texas in a broader sense, why Texas has been successful at attracting and keeping businesses.

“One of the sales pitches is that we’ll do whatever we can to get you here, but know this, once you arrive we are partners. Texas will remain in this partnership every step of the way,” he said.

That partnership is part of what enticed Elon Musk to move his Space X and X Headquarters to Texas from California. Abbott said he was willing to give Musk whatever he needed, combined with what Abbott called a better regulatory process than other states.

Abbott was asked what are the secrets to Texas’ success. He said Texas has a unique business environment that shows the local level excelling.

“No other state can compete with Texas because no other state has the level of commitment by local governments and chambers of commerce,” Abbott said.

Skurow emphasized that sentiment.

“We do everything with the family in mind, and that’s from birth all the way up to senior citizens. So, when you have that kind of quality of life that drives where people want to live, and go to school, and do business,” Skurow said

Texas’s 200th birthday is coming up in 12 years. Abbott was asked what his vision is for the state, come 2036, to stay successful.

Abbott reiterated his core values in having safe communities, high-quality education, greater resilience to deal with severe weather, and remaining a state of business opportunity. But to get ahead, Abbott predicts it will come down to being a leader in the business of semiconductor chips and the space race.

In the near future, Skurow said the city is planning to open up the anticipated leisure and entertainment district known as 5th and Elm, in the Fall of 2025. It will provide a similar environment to The Pearl in San Antonio with a restaurant, rooftop bar, entertainment venue and more. Skurow expects that to boost economic growth as well.

