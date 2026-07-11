TCEQ proposes a six-figure penalty against Odem over wastewater treatment plant violations dating to 2023

ODEM, Tx — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is proposing a $162,650 administrative penalty against the city of Odem for 18 alleged violations at its wastewater treatment plant — the same facility at the center of concerns first reported by KRIS 6 News nearly three years ago.

The proposed agreed order stems from a 2023 TCEQ inspection. Among the findings: E. coli levels in discharged water were more than six times the legal limit. Inspectors also documented sewage — including grease balls and floating sludge — in a nearby receiving stream, along with several other violations.

Odem Mayor David Maldonado gave Neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina a tour of the facility, pointing out equipment cited in the inspection.

"This is a system that was out, and chemicals were being used without approval from TCEQ," Maldonado said as he pointed towards the UV disinfection system. At that time, the city had switched to chlorine tablets for disinfection without state approval.

The city requested a compliance plan that would give it more time to address the violations. But Maldonado said that request cannot move forward until a separate compliance plan from 2019 is closed out. He said working to fix the system has been frustrating.

"So here we are, years later, and we're looking back and going, 'Well, this was supposedly fixed already, so why are we still working on it?'" Maldonado said.

The wastewater problems in Odem first came to light in 2023, when 6 Investigates obtained a memo showing city leaders acknowledged wastewater problems while directing a contractor not to hire anyone who might report those problems to TCEQ.

"All the waste from the community works its way down into this system here," Maldonado said.

During the inspection, TCEQ found pumps were not functioning properly. Maldonado acknowledged the issue persists.

"When TCEQ was here, there were some pumps that were not working. Right now, we still have some pumps that are out, and that's why we've had to rent these portable pumps," Maldonado said.

Former Mayor and current City Council Member Virginia Garza, who signed the 2023 memo directing a contractor not to hire anyone who might report sewer issues to state regulators, was contacted for comment. As of this report, she had not responded.

The proposed order has not been finalized. The city said it is continuing to work with TCEQ to address the violations.

"This needs to be a priority because we have no replacement for this system. If this system malfunctions at any point, we have no alternative," Maldonado said.

