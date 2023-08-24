Odem memo details intentions to withhold information from TCEQ

ODEM, Texas — Odem city officials directed a contractor to make repairs to the city's wastewater treatment plant, but only hire companies that would not report deficiencies back to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

A memo, obtained by 6 Investigates, signed by former Odem Mayor Virginia Garza and former City Administrator Janie Martinez details the repairs needed at the facility, but also the need to keep those issues from TCEQ.

"The city recognizes that the sewer plant has issues that were recognized back in 2016 and were not addressed at that time. The city recognizes that the issues with TCEQ have not been resolved," the memo stated. "Furthermore, the issues with the sewer plant were never reported to TCEQ back in 2016 and to this date they are still not reported. As the city doesn’t want to acquire any more fines."

Garza was the Mayor of Odem from 2020 to 2022.

According to the memo, David Pena, a licensed contractor, was hired to make repairs and clean the wastewater treatment plant. He was given approval to purchase any chemicals necessary for these repairs. He was also allowed to use his own equipment and hire any subcontractor needed to complete these tasks, with one caveat.

"He is not to hire any sub-contractor or company that might report back to TCEQ," the memo stated.

When reached by phone Thursday, Garza said it was not the intention of the city to withhold violations from the TCEQ, and that during her two-year tenure as mayor she tried to address the historic problems with the facility. She said the contractor was directed to report any problems to the City Council and they in turn would notify TCEQ.

Garza also said many of the issues she could not speak about because they were discussed during executive sessions of the City Council meetings.

"I'm not allowed to talk about it because there was some serious issues going on with our sewer plants," she said. "The reason for that not to be coming out is that we could, we could be fined, a big fine if those were to come out."

6 Investigates sent TCEQ a copy of this document and asked for the status of repairs, the result of a visit to the facility on Wednesday, and if they were aware of the directives issued in this memo. The agency has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Odem Mayor David Maldonado said he recently received a copy of the memo and reported its contents to the full council.

"That was really concerning to me that that, you know, that this would be some direction that someone would give in a situation like this," Maldonado said.

Also concerning to Maldonado were the hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to fix the wastewater treatment plant. On Thursday he said the problems at the facility have not been resolved and the council is looking into any legal remedies it may have.

A few of the issues that remain include the replacement of several pumps damaged during the freeze of 2021 and a non-functioning ultraviolet lighting system, Maldonado said.

And while former Mayor Garza said she was given authorization by the City Council in executive session to approve invoices for these repairs, Maldonado said city ordinance would not have allowed for unilateral approval of any purchase over $25,000.

Additionally, state purchasing laws require the city to seek a request for qualifications when the aggregate of any repair or contract totals over $50,000.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported, the City of Odem is nearly broke. Documents obtained by 6 Investigates revealed that the city is spending twice as much in expenses every month than it collects in revenue.

Maldonado said on Thursday that the only revenue currently being collected by the city is in utilities and that it has one certificate of deposit valued at $250,000. He said the city needs $1 million to "keep the lights on" for the remainder of the year.