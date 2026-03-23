Mathis welcomes new police chief

MATHIS, Texas — After a four-month search, the city of Mathis has a new police chief.

John "Matt" Jones will officially be sworn in Monday night at city council. He brings more than two decades of law enforcement experience. According to city officials, he previously served temporarily as Chief of Police of the Sandy Oak Police Department but resigned due to family medical reasons. He also served for 23 years within the Brownsville Police Department as a lieutenant and sergeant. Jones also Jones also served as a US Marine.

The position had been vacated since December 2025, when former police chief Guillermo "Willie" Figueroa stepped down. Jones said his first 100 days will focus on recruitment and improving emergency response times.

City council will officially swear him in at 7 p.m.

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