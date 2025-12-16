Mathis says goodbye to Chief Guillermo "Willie" Figueroa

MATHIS, Texas — After serving more than five years with the Mathis Police Department, Chief Guillermo "Willie" Figueroa has stepped down.

The Mathis Police Department announced his departure on Monday.

Figueroa joined Mathis PD in March of 2020, serving as a lieutenant and peace officer before being sworn in as interim chief in February 2024. He had replaced former chief Marshall Scott Roush, who was arrested amid criminal charges.

KRIS 6 News reached out Figueroa, as well as Mathis city officials for more details on his departure.

In the meantime, city officials have named detective Joshua Haynes as interim chief. Haynes was officially sworn in during Monday's city council meeting.

