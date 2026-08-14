Mathis lands grant money for catalytic converter theft, flood planning, and possible downtown revival

MATHIS, Texas —

The city of Mathis has been awarded 2 grants that could help shape the community's future, with a third potential source of funding still on the table.

The first grant, worth more than $26,000 from the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority, targets catalytic converter theft. Resident and owner of Silvia's Unique Finds Boutique, Silvia De Jesus, says she hopes the money goes toward surveillance in high-traffic areas.

Mathis secures grants for theft prevention, flood planning, and possible downtown revival

"Maybe putting up more cameras in the surrounding areas, especially the hot spots. And it doesn't have to be something along the lines, maybe not so many, but kind of here and there. I think that would kind of deter a lot of the theft," De Jesus said.

The city has also been awarded $220,000 through the Texas General Land Office's Resilient Communities Program. That money will be used to develop a new citywide comprehensive plan and update the city's flood damage prevention ordinance — guiding future decisions about growth, land use, infrastructure, and flood risk.

Resident and owner of New 2 You, Rae Tamez, says flooding has long been a problem in Mathis and that addressing it would benefit the whole community.

"The streets sometimes do get flooded and it affects the quality of the streets because they cause potholes and stuff after. Them fixing the roads would be beneficial not only for the residents but for the growth of Mathis too," Tamez said.

A third potential source of funding is also in play. Mathis was invited to move into the second phase of the Texas Department of Agriculture's Downtown Revitalization Program, with the state reserving $1 million for that effort. The money has not yet been awarded, and the city will need to complete the next phase of the application process before the funding is secured.

De Jesus says downtown Mathis could benefit from more visibility and foot traffic.

"We just need a little bit more exposure on this side of town.... we want to get a little bit more of that traffic coming to the start of town because there's a lot of other businesses over here that you know you can find a lot of cool things," De Jesus said.

She says even something as simple as a more visible city sign could help draw people into town.

Tamez also wants to see investment in the downtown corridor.

"Maintenance on our blocks, the lights, you know, they spent so much money on the last grant and some of the streetlights don't work, plants, you know, beautifying really the downtown," Tamez said.

For the resiliency grant, resident input will be part of the process, with public meetings, surveys, and other opportunities for people to help shape the plan.

The money is starting to arrive. Now the question is what the city of Mathis does with it — and what residents want their community to become.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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