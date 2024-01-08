Watch Now
Flint Hills experiences weekend oil leak at Ingleside terminal

AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach
File photo of oil tanks
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jan 08, 2024
INGLESIDE, Tx — Late Saturday night at about 10:30 pm, nearly 2,915 barrels of oil leaked from a tank inside the Flint Hills Resources (FHR) terminal in Ingleside. The oil was contained onsite and did not impact any body of water in the area, according to the report that was made to the Corpus Christi Office of Emergency Management.

FHR sprayed the area with a sealing foam blanket to trap the odor of the leaked crude oil. They did say that there may still be a smell in the immediate area.

Government agencies have continued to monitor the air quality in the surrounding area and have said that all readings are normal.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

