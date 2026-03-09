City of Sinton denies proposed water meeting with Corpus Christi citing transparency issues

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — The City of Sinton announced on Monday it will not attend a proposed meeting with Corpus Christi city leaders regarding the Evangeline/Laguna Water Project citing concerns with transparency.

The meeting proposed for Tuesday, was set to be hosted by Sen. Adam Hinojosa, District 27, and was meant to bring city leaders from Sinton and Corpus Christi together to find a solution both parties could agree upon.

“Sinton and Corpus Christi are both vital parts of the Coastal Bend Region. Our goal is to provide a venue and facilitate discussion so that both Sinton and Corpus Christi may both benefit,” Hinojosa wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

However, the City of Sinton responded to the Senator's request saying no discussions will be had until, "the City of Corpus Christi (“CCC”) provides essential information and responds to a previously submitted proposal intended to resolve ongoing groundwater permit matters."

The press release continued, "Sinton expressed appreciation for the Senator’s willingness to assist in facilitating discussions. However, the City emphasized that meaningful dialogue cannot occur without basic transparency and engagement from CCC."

In February, the San Patricio County Groundwater Conservation District voted to send formal protests filed against the proposed Evangeline groundwater project to a preliminary hearing process.

As previously reported by KRIS 6 News, the City of Sinton and St. Paul Water Supply Corporation filed formal protests against Evangeline drilling and transport permit applications tied to Corpus Christi’s groundwater supply plans.

Corpus Christi officials had described Evangeline as a critical future water source during drought conditions.

On Thursday, Lake Corpus Christi fell below 10% capacity, marking an historic low at the Wesley Seale Dam.

The combined lake levels are down to 9.9%.

Corpus Christi city officials are modeling how soon the region could reach a Level 1 water emergency. "Worst case scenario would be late spring or early summer," Zanoni told KRIS 6 News on Thursday.

