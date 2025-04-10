ROCKPORT, Tx — On Wednesday, a brush fire tore through parts of Rockport, forcing evacuations and destroying homes. On Thursday, those residents returning to assess the damage.

For Mario Treviño, the fire brought painful echoes of Hurricane Harvey. After evacuating with his dogs, he returned to find his home gone, similar to the aftermath of Harvey. "I just finished putting in a big deck. Now we have nothing," Treviño told KRIS 6.

Mario Treviño A photo of what remains of Mario Treviño's home on Wednesday during the Salt Flat Fire in Rockport.

Treviño praised the coordinated response from firefighters and deputies but lamented, "I just wish they would have saved my house."

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Fulton Convention Center (402 N Fulton Beach Rd.) for residents in the affected areas, such as the Enchanted Oaks RV Park and Kluge Trails.

Rockport neighbors return home to survey fire damage as crews fight to contain flames

Jackie Poole, a resident of Kluge Trail, described a "halo" of fire surrounding his home as he rushed to evacuate his family, including his daughter-in-law and her newborn. "I had to go through the brush, let my chickens out, make sure everything was OK," Poole said. While his home was spared, he acknowledged others weren’t as lucky. "It’s bad down there. Real bad."

Nearby, hot spots still smoldering. Poole, who refused to evacuate fully, planned to use his well water to douse remaining embers. "I'm staying with my place until they pull me off there," he said.

Adam Beam Crews work to combat the flames along Kluge Trail on Wednesday.

Gillian Cox, a public information officer for the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department, confirmed the fire remains at 75% containment as of Thursday afternoon. 157 acres have burned from the Salt Flat Fire, while the Aransas Woods Fire has burned 38 acres.

Cox cited challenges in accessing structures deep in wooded areas. "We’re having difficulty making sure they’re completely out," she said.

Adam Beam First responders work to combat the Aransas Woods fire alongside Highway 35 on Wednesday.

The cause remains undetermined, with no obvious ignition source found. Cox urged residents to clear dry debris around properties to mitigate future risks.

Local business owner Mike Harrison of Good Vibes Food Park delivered a pallet of water to first responders, drawing on his past as a volunteer firefighter. "Keeping them hydrated is imperative," Harrison told KRIS 6.

If you wish to donate water, Gatorade and/or snacks for first responders they can be delivered to 212 Gagon St. Financial donations can be made to the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department and can be sent to PO Box #1325, Rockport, TX, 78381.

Rockport neighbors return home to survey fire damage as crews fight to contain flames

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!