People being evaucated as large brush fire moves towards homes in Rockport

3PM UPDATE: Power has been shut off in nearby neighborhoods. Meanwhile, Aransas County has already issued a local disaster declaration.

*****

ORIGINAL: A large brush fire is leading to evacuations along State Highway 35 in Rockport.

According to Chief Nathan Anderson with the Rockport Police Department, the fire started on the east side of State Highway 35 and jumped across the highway. Now, fires are burning on both sides of the roadway.

State Highway 35 has been shut down and traffic is being redirected.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

Crews from several nearby communities are at the scene battling the blaze.

Nearby residents are being evacuated from Enchanted Oaks RV Park and Klugey Trail RV Park.

There's no word on what started the fire.

However, Anderson says a fire broke out in the same area yesterday. He said it's possible that it rekindled, but they don't know for sure.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

Everyone is being advised to stay away from the area and use alternate routes of travel.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.