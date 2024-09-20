Aransas Pass new pump station could resolve flooding issues

ARANSAS PASS, TX — Flooding is always a concern for the City of Aransas Pass any time there’s heavy down pour, but city officials tell KRIS 6 that is about to change.

"We got our pumps delivered and we're getting more funding for more pumps, and this is just the beginning,” Public Works Director, David Flores said.

Flores has been waiting for two brand-new pump stations to be installed.

"We're replacing the old one with a new one just like this one,” Flores said.

Made possible by grant funding from FEMA and the Texas General Land Office.

"FEMA gave us 2 million to get this fixed and GLO gave us another 2 million dollars to build a new pump station on Wheeler and Huff,” Flores said.

Flores said this is a major upgrade from bypass pumping that will drain flooded roads at a faster rate. Something the people of Aransas Pass have been asking for.

As previously reported the flooding happens throughout the entire city and in the neighborhoods.

"I saw a lot of properties flooded. It looked like their houses were boats just floating in the water,” Coastal Bend resident, Brooke Thomas said.

Efforts to help with the flooding issue is an ongoing mission.

"We got a $5 million grant for the Euclid pump station. That's our biggest pump station in town and it's going to get a complete redesign and makeover,” Flores said.

The Public Works Department will also be looking into road projects and wastewater improvements for the future.