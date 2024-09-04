Aransas Pass flooding on the roads and in the neighborhoods

ARANSAS PASS, TX — Aransas Pass got more rain than they were hoping for. Many drivers were met with flooded streets and some cars submerged underwater on Wednesday.

Manuel Venegas Jr. - KRIS 6 News

A white Mercedes Benz was luckily pulled out immediately.

"It's been bad. You couldn't hardly see in front of you. It was raining sideways and pushing the truck,” local Brooke Thomas said.

Thomas was on her way home to Corpus Christi from Rockport when she got caught in the storm.

"I didn't want to hydroplane, so I chose to wait it out,” Thomas said.

With extreme flooding on the roads. nearby neighborhoods were also impacted.

On North Yokum Avenue water was gushing out from a manhole.

"I saw a lot of properties flooded. It looked like their houses were boats just floating in the water,” Thomas said.

Public Works Director, David Flores said this is the first major flooding event since before Tropical Storm Alberto.

"Right now, we're manning the pump stations. We have four pump stations going right now at full throttle,” Flores said.

As Flores and the rest of his team manage as best they can. There are some areas that are taking longer to clear.

"I think most of the stress right now is on the TxDOT Highways. FM1069 is a TxDOT road with TxDOT drainage. These are the worst areas,” Flores said.

The Public Works Department said the water is receding. But, as we reported, more rain is expected.