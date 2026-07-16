Rockport business owner braces for impact as city approves water, wastewater rate hikes through 2030

ROCKPORT, Tx — Rockport City Council approved moving forward with a plan to increase water and wastewater rates Tuesday night. The city says the adjustments come after Stage 3 water restrictions and two wholesale water rate increases over the past two years.

A third-party rate study found adjustments were needed to keep up with the cost of providing water and wastewater services. A typical homeowner using about 5,000 gallons of water will see their monthly bill increase by just under $5 starting this month, with additional rate adjustments expected later this year.

"I feel a little nervous about the whole situation. I'm already paying quite a bit for the business and for the house," said Connie Galnarez, owner of Fresco Eats and a Rockport resident.

Galnarez said the rate increase comes at a time when her business is already dealing with rising costs, including higher food prices and property taxes.

"Everything has gone up, so this going up too, it's gonna affect even more," Galnarez said.

Galnarez currently pays more than $100 a month for water at her home. For her business, the cost is even higher. Fresco Eats uses water daily to make smoothies, drinks, and prepare food for customers.

"It's usually over $300, so I know it's gonna be a lot," Galnarez said.

Galnarez said the latest rate increase is one more cost she may not be able to absorb on her own.

"We're gonna have to adjust prices," Galnarez said. "Probably increase prices wherever we can to be able to make ends meet."

Under the approved plan, water and wastewater rates will increase six times through 2030 for residential, commercial and wholesale customers.

