ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport residents could soon see higher water bills as city leaders prepare to take a final vote on a new multi-year water rate plan Tuesday night.

The proposal comes after a third-party rate study concluded the city's current water rates no longer cover the full cost of providing service. According to agenda documents, officials say years of drought, ongoing Stage 3 water restrictions and rising wholesale water costs have created the need for a new rate structure.

The ordinance would establish scheduled water rate increases through 2030 for residential, commercial and wholesale customers. It would also create a new wholesale "pass-through fee," allowing the city to automatically recover future increases charged by its wholesale water supplier without requiring another comprehensive rate study each time.

Running Dry: Rockport water rates could increase under new City Council proposal

The initial wholesale pass-through fee would be set at $4.48 per 1,000 gallons, reflecting increased charges from the San Patricio Municipal Water District. Under the proposal, the city manager would have the authority to adjust that fee in the future if wholesale water rates increase again.

What it means for customers

For many residents, the first increase would amount to just a few dollars each month.

According to city estimates, a typical customer living inside Rockport city limits who uses 5,000 gallons of water each month and receives both water and wastewater service would see their monthly bill increase from $97.33 to $102.26 when the first phase takes effect. That's an increase of $4.93, or just over 5%.

A second scheduled increase is planned for October, raising that same monthly bill to $109.59.

Customers living outside city limits would also pay more. A customer using 5,000 gallons of water each month would see their combined monthly bill increase from $119.19 to $122.21 initially, before rising to $128.14 with the October adjustment.

Why rates are increasing

City staff say the proposal is intended to ensure Rockport's water utility remains financially sustainable while covering increasing operational costs.

The agenda notes that the city has experienced two wholesale water rate increases in the past two years, while continuing to operate under prolonged drought conditions. Officials say the updated rates are designed to better reflect the actual cost of providing water service and to help fund future utility operations.

Rockport City Council is expected to take the second and final vote on the ordinance during Tuesday night's meeting. If approved, the new rate schedule would take effect according to the implementation timeline outlined in the ordinance.