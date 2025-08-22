REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — Neighbors of Woodsboro and Refugio gathered Thursday to learn more about TxDOT's proposed US 77 improvement project that will create a relief route around both communities.

TxDOT hosts public meeting on US 77 Woodsboro-Refugio Improvement Project

The project, currently in its second phase of environmental study and schematic design.

It proposes widening the highway to the west of Woodsboro.

"As we go north of Woodsboro, we'll be going over into new terrain and that'll be impacting some larger property owners. Then we'll be going to the east around Refugio and then tying into existing 77 on the north end," Advanced Development Engineer, Leticia Estavillo said.

Brenda Lamprecht and her husband own property in the path of the proposed route.

"It was a possibility, but now it's on paper, so I guess it's going to happen," Lamprecht said.

The Lamprechts were concerned about how the project would affect their property.

"Even the main road goes right over the top of all of that," Lamprecht said.

They came seeking specific information about compensation and logistics.

"We got our questions answered as far as like would we be getting money or would we be having to move stuff and get paid to move it or how it all works," Lamprecht said.

TxDOT representatives emphasized the importance of community input at this stage.

"We want to make sure that everybody has a chance at these ones to see what's going to happen around their town," Estavillo said.

According to TxDOT's timeline, construction on the Woodsboro section is estimated to begin in 2029, with work on the Refugio portion starting as early as 2031.

For those unable to attend the meeting, public comments can still be submitted.

Verbal: Verbal comments may be left via voice message by calling 361-808-2278 beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

Email: Kimberly.Amy@txdot.gov – please include "US 77 Woodsboro Refugio" in the subject line