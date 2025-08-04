Refugio business owner braces for impact to business from US-77 improvement project

REFUGIO, Tx — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is advancing with plans to improve US Highway 77 in the Woodsboro and Refugio area, a move that has local business owners weighing the impact on their operations.

Dorey Williams, owner of the Alamo Street Marketplace in Refugio, sees most of her business coming from the heavy traffic on US 77. Her marketplace hosts numerous vendors, both local and out-of-town, who rely on travelers stopping in to browse and purchase goods. Williams notes that her busiest days are Fridays and Sundays, coinciding with peak travel times on the highway.

TxDOT’s project aims to upgrade US 77 to meet interstate standards and includes developing a new roadway east of Refugio City. While the goal is to improve safety, access, connectivity, and support economic opportunities, the changes may also integrate this section into the future Interstate 69 corridor. These developments could alter current traffic patterns significantly.

"It probably will put me out of business," Williams told KRIS 6.

The business owner expressed concern that the proposed improvements might adversely affect her business by redirecting traffic away from her storefront. "Once people realize they can just drive straight through, and not stop, because a lot of people just happen to see this shop as they're driving through. So, if they're going around on the bypass, then they won't see me, and so they won’t come in and stop," Williams said.

Residents are invited to attend in-person hearings on August 20 at the Refugio County Expo Center and August 21 at the Woodsboro School Cafeteria. Both hearings will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Although, Williams feels her influence might be limited. She acknowledges the necessity of the improvements but fears losing crucial taxable income for the town from goods like gasoline and items from shops like hers.

Adapting to potential changes, Williams plans to monitor traffic patterns post-project completion, possibly shifting her inventory to appeal more to local customers. Williams also notes the business she receives from Tesla charging stations recently installed nearby, as electric vehicle owners have a compelled reason to stop during lengthy charges.

For now, Williams invites patrons to visit her marketplace, emphasizing her commitment to serving the community for as long as possible, "I'm hoping to be here for a few years anyway."

