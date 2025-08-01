TxDOT schedules public hearings for US 77 upgrades to interstate standards in Woodsboro and Refugio areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to upgrade US 77 to interstate standards and will host public hearings in August for residents to learn more about the project.

The proposed upgrades include improvements to the existing US 77 corridor near Woodsboro and construction of a new US 77 roadway east of Refugio.

Residents can attend in-person hearings on August 20 at the Refugio County Expo Center and August 21 at the Woodsboro School Cafeteria. Both hearings will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

A virtual hearing option will also be available online beginning August 20, with materials remaining accessible for at least 15 days.

The project aims to provide overpasses and entrance/exit ramps for local road connectivity while improving the connection to US 183, which serves as a hurricane evacuation route.

No formal presentations are planned for the in-person hearings. Attendees can view exhibits, ask questions of TxDOT staff, and submit written comments at their convenience.

Those without internet access can contact Kimberly Amy, environmental coordinator, at 361-808-2509 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for project information.

