Serving up success: Nueces County Jail inmates graduate from culinary arts program

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Jail kitchen marked a big milestone for its facility and its inmates.

On Tuesday, five Nueces County Jail inmates graduated from a culinary arts program. The graduates completed the "In 2 Work" program, a six-week culinary arts course that has been operating for about a year. The program is run by Arrow Mark, the jail's food services vendor.

Inmates enrolled in the course learn all aspects of meal preparation. Upon release, graduates also have the opportunity for employment with Arrow Mark.

Marinda Perez, who graduated at the top of the class, expressed her appreciation for the opportunity.

"We've all graduated, myself at the top of class, but it was great, it was a good opportunity. Felt privileged and honored to be a part of it," Perez said.

The Nueces County Jail kitchen also received some recognition. Kitchen Cops presented the jail with a certificate for scoring a perfect 100 on its health inspection.

Manuel Venegas

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!