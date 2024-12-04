Stirring up a fresh start : Inmates cook their way to a brighter future

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inmates at the Nueces County Jail are enhancing their culinary skills in a unique program designed to provide them with valuable life skills.

This new initiative is not just about learning how to cook—it's about offering incarcerated women an opportunity to gain certifications and knowledge that will help them secure jobs and reduce the likelihood of returning to jail after their release.

Leah Garcia is an inmate that has had the opportunity to take part in the course,

She said although she’s cooked before, what she’s learning now goes far beyond basic meal preparation.

She’s gaining essential food safety and hygiene skills, which are crucial in any kitchen environment. She has also learned how to properly prep and cook for more individuals.

“I’ve learned about food temperatures and safe hygiene practices, like washing my hands properly. I know I need to sing the birthday song twice to ensure my hands are clean,” Garcia explained.

These important lessons are part of the goal of teaching inmates the fundamentals of kitchen safety and food handling, which will set them up for success in the food service industry upon release.

Currently, the jail has a contract with Aramark, which is who prepares the inmate's food.

Sidney Nuric, the food service director with Aramark, also serves as the program's instructor.

"The point of the program is to reduce recidivism through education and employment. The ultimate goal is for Aramark to provide jobs to these inmates, helping them not come back in here," said Nuric.

Sheriff J.C. Hooper highlighted the importance of this program, which is the first hands-on cooking course for female inmates at the jail.

As we previously reported, similar hands-on opportunities are availableto male inmates through a partnership with Del Mar College's Continuing Education Program,

“This program isn’t just something to keep them busy during their incarceration. It’s about setting them up for success when they re-enter the workforce, particularly in the restaurant industry,” Sheriff Hooper said.

Garcia emphasized how important it is for women in the jail to have access to educational programs that provide tangible skills for life after incarceration.

“There aren’t a lot of programs for women that give us the chance to succeed when we get out of here. This course is a real opportunity to better ourselves,” Garcia said.

This is a six-week program to help build future careers.

The course lasts between four to six weeks, with each session designed to accommodate up to a dozen inmates.

Upon completion, participants will earn two certifications: a Food Handler certificate and an IN2WORK program certification, which will help them stand out to potential employers in the food industry.

With programs like this, inmates at Nueces County Jail are given more than just an opportunity to pass the time — they’re being prepared for a future beyond bars.

There will be a graduation at the end of the course and Sheriff Hooper said he hopes this opportunity could help the inmates in the long run.

