Robstown toy drive brings gifts to kids at Figueroa Apartments

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Residents of the Figueroa Apartments suffered a tragedy in November but things are looking up in time for Christmas.

It was just a month ago when a 14-year-old died after being shot multiple times at the apartment complex. It was a difficult time, not only for those directly involved but also the families that live in the area.

That's why Figueroa Apartments was the location for the annual toy drive that Rene Vasquez of Majic 104.9 and Pierre Garcia have hosted for years.

"This is what it's all about," Vasquez said. "Christmas is not about me. As an adult now it's time to pass it on to the kids who deserve it here in the city of Robstown."

The toy drive featured a police escort, bags of candy, and of course, wrapped gifts for local kids.

"We feel really grateful, they [the kids] are grateful, we thank god for this," Jalissa Marquez, who brought her kids, said.

Vasquez and Garcia put on the event with the help of local sponsors and the City of Robstown.

