ROBSTOWN, Tx — Roxana Ybarra, a cherished librarian and teacher, tragically passed away last January. Her passion for literacy changed lives, and now the district is honoring her memory. KRIS 6 News spoke with those who knew her.

Tears of joy filled Crystal Rosenbaum Martinez’s eyes as she remembered Roxana Ybarra.

Robstown ISD honors beloved librarian Roxanna Ybarra’s legacy

Ybarra was the librarian at Seale Junior High and had been with Robstown Independent School District for 26 years.

Martinez, a close friend of Ybarra, described her as a charismatic person.

“She just lit up every room,” said Martinez. “You ended up loving her no matter what — you were just drawn to her personality. Generous and kind, she had a lot of patience with the students.”

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, Ybarra passed away on January 17 after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Victoria. The accident also claimed the lives of her husband and her father.

In honor of her and her passion for literacy, the junior high hosted Diana Lopez, author of Los Monstruos, as a tribute to her unwavering dedication to students.

“She saw several students come through her library,” said Anisa Chavera, Seale Junior High principal. “She would personalize the experience in the library, even buying books out of her own pocket sometimes for some of our students.”

Her students appreciated her commitment. Seventh grader Clarissa Salazar told Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina that Ybarra inspired her to keep going in her education.

“I’m going to be more involved in those leadership clubs because I want to honor her. She helped me step up to things that I felt like I wasn’t ready to,” said Salazar.

Ybarra is already missed by many.

“For me, it’s my job to take her legacy and bring it forward rather than just leaving it here,” said Salazar.

But she is never forgotten, with sunflowers representing her in the library.

“The sunflower symbolizes turning toward the light,” said Martinez. “Sowing those seeds — sunflower seeds — everywhere you go. That’s kind of the main point of her legacy that we want to keep doing: spreading the love of books and the love of reading.”

The campus said it will continue celebrating Roxana Ybarra’s love for books and learning. More events are on the way, keeping her spirit alive.

