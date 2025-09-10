Robstown, Calallen residents seek contested case hearing with TCEQ

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Residents of Robstown and Calallen head to Austin, seeking a contested case hearing with TCEQ to fight back against the proposed ammonia plant in their neighborhoods.

Suzanne Gallagher, a member of Concerned Citizens of Robstown & Calallen, has been actively opposing the proposed ammonia plant by Avina Clean Hydrogen since learning about it early last year.

"Well, we have too many concerns to list, honestly," Gallagher said.

Gallagher explained that bringing this industry can affect the air quality and noted the water issue in the area.

However, the group's primary concern is the plant's proximity to the neighborhood.

"To nursing homes, preschools, so many schools, it's just, it's an inane location," Gallagher said.

In March, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality released a 69-page document stating Avina's permit application meets the legal requirements. A month later, neighbors sent letters to the TCEQ expressing their concerns.

"There are issues they did not take into account," Gallagher said.

Thanks to the letters and an expert's help in providing additional information to the group about the permit, they are now seeking a contested case hearing and will go to Austin to attend the TCEQ meeting on September 10, 2025.

"We're very hopeful that tomorrow we will be granted the contested case hearing," Gallagher said.

A contested case hearing is a legal proceeding similar to a civil trial where those requesting it will present evidence against the permit application to the TCEQ.

If granted, it will allow them to explain why they believe Avina's permit does not meet the requirements.

"That would give us about 6 months to prepare for this hearing, so we're talking about early 2026," said Myra Alaniz, another member of Concerned Citizens of Robstown & Calallen.

About 10 neighbors will head to the state capital to attend the meeting.

KRIS 6 reached out to Avina, but has not received a response.

