Robstown, Calallen residents continue to speak out as deadline to send letters to TCEQ approaches

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality released a 69-page document regarding their decision of the permit application of the proposed ammonia plant by Avina Clean Hydrogen on March 12, 2025. According to the document obtained by KRIS 6 News, it states that Avina’s permit application meets the legal requirements.

KRIS 6 News has followed up with Robstown and Calallen neighbors since the beginning, in 2024 when it was found out the proposed ammonia plant was being built there.

Neighbors now are making their final push to make sure their voices are being heard by sending letters to the TCEQ.

“And it's not like we can choose to walk away from it,” Myra Alaniz, a member of Facebook group Concerned Citizens of Robstown & Calallen said. “We're gonna live here, we're gonna breathe it 24/7.”

Alaniz has called Robstown her home for about 30 years and like all other neighbors in the area, she is still fighting to stop the proposed ammonia plant.

“And what's very concerning is that it's leading right now,” Alaniz said. “The wind is heading directly towards the football field in Robstown, and those children are out there exercising, breathing deeply, breathing the particulate matter that it's gonna be released by Avina.”

But, the TCEQ’S executive director decision does not satisfy neighbor's concerns

“And this air permit, you know, we're contained to only fight this air permit when it's not just an air permit we're fighting,” Marie Lucio, another member of Concerned Citizens of Robstown & Calallen said. “We're fighting for the safety of our communities, period, because this poses a huge safety hazard.”

Alaniz and Lucio are two active members in the community pushing to get more letters sent to the TCEQ to express how much this will impact everyone.

“We have two forms of submitting letters reconsideration or contested,” Alaniz said. “We have 30 days to do that, but of course by the time we got these letters we really only had about 3 weeks to do this.”

Alaniz said there are still many who haven't been able to voice their opposition to the plant. She told Neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina, they had less than a month to gather those members of the community.

“Lots of community members here are elderly or just don't have access to computers and that's impossible for them to do,” Alaniz said. “People have seen this for the first time yesterday because we brought it to their attention, they didn't even know it existed.”

KRIS 6 News reached out to Avina for an interview or statement, but there has still been no response yet.

“The potency of the emission, whether you sit 30 ft or 100 ft or a mile, it doesn't matter because you're still going to be exposed to particulate matter that's gonna increase your health condition or increase your chances of getting cancer,” Alaniz said.

The safety hazard that the proposed ammonia could bring to the community is what many residents have on their mind.

“Avina needs to pick a different site,” Lucio said. “This does not belong between two communities, and they know that, you know. I'm sure our elected officials know that, and some of them have said that, but we struggle to get our elected officials to stand up with us and say this does not belong here.”

Alaniz said the best way to stay informed on the group's efforts and how to send a letter is through their Facebook group.

“Avina, we have no water, Alaniz said. “We don't want you in our neighborhood. Please leave. We don't want your poison.”

Neighbors have until Wednesday, April 9 to send their letters to the TCEQ.