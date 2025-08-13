Go red! Robstown students are back and ready for the new school year!

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Independent School District students headed back to class today for their first day of the new school year. Students shared their excitement about returning to school with KRIS 6 News!

"Because you can go to P.E. and lunch," Penelope Garcia, a Lotspeich Leadership Academy student, said.

"Because I know my teacher, now I know that I'm gonna listen to her," Ximena Mares, Lotspeich Leadership Academy student, said.

"Cause I can't wait to like go to class," Teodoro Pena, Lotspeich Leadership Academy student said.

KRIS 6 neighborhood news reporter, Stephanie Molina, asked the RISD Superintendent, Dr. Marc Puig, about what he is excited about this new year.

“We have hired some very energetic teachers and staff that are ready to come and serve,” Superintendent Dr. Puig said. “I think secondly, we're going deeper with our fine arts this year, really at the elementary building out some mariachi programs and theater programs in the elementary, really giving them that well-rounded experience. And then finally I think really is going deeper with our CTE, it is putting us on the map.”

Superintendent Dr. Puig added that this school year they will be focusing on is early childhood literacy, noting the importance of getting younger students to fall in love with learning and reading.

“Making sure our students have an exceptional, brilliant experience and education here in the city of Robstown and for the kiddos, I think it's straightforward you to show up, work hard and persevere,” Superintendent Dr. Puig said.

If you want to know about RISD's new school policies this year, click here.

Parents can also check out the Robstown ISD Facebook page for any updates and new information about the school year.

