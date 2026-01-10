Families brave windy weather for Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Parade

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Windy conditions didn't deter families from attending the 91st Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Parade in downtown Robstown today.

Streets filled with neighbors from across Nueces County who gathered to watch various organizations march by. Families lined the parade route, either viewing the festivities or cheering on loved ones participating in the event.

KRIS 6 News spoke with several children about their favorite parts of the parade, and their responses revealed a common theme – candy was the clear winner.

"I love… for us to bring this date today and i love how we get candy and celebrate," one young parade-goer said.

"I like the candy," another child said.

"I like how when little kids can just get candy," a third participant said.

"I- I - I like getting candy," added a fourth child.

The parade represents just one of many events scheduled as part of the Nueces County Livestock Show.

