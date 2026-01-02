91st Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show kicks off this weekend

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The 91st annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show begins this Saturday, January 4th, 2026, at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown and will run through the Blue Ribbon Sale on Friday, January 17th. This beloved community tradition brings together young exhibitors from across the region to showcase their livestock and agricultural skills.

The event opens Saturday morning with horse show registration at 8:00 AM, followed by judging at 9:00 AM in the Equestrian Arena. The weekend also features the Alumni BBQ Cookoff from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in the parking lot north of Exhibit Hall B, with Kids BBQ Cook-off registration at 11:30 AM.

The show features competitions for market goats, sheep, swine, beef cattle, poultry, and rabbits. Market goat judging begins Monday, January 12th at 4:00 PM, followed by market lamb judging on Tuesday, January 13th at 6:00 PM.

Students will display their agricultural mechanics projects in Exhibit Hall B, with judging beginning on Wednesday, January 14th. Homemaking entries will be on display at the Convention Center from January 12th through 16th, with awards presented Wednesday evening.

SATURDAY- JANUARY 3, 2026

8:00 AM - Horse Show Registration

9:00 AM - Followed by Judging (Equestrian Arena) 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM Alumni BBQ Cookoff (Parking Lot North of Exhibit HallB)

11:30 PM - Kids BBQ Cook-off Registration (Parking Lot N of Exhibit Hall B)

MONDAY- JANUARY 5, 2026

4:00 - 5:00 PM - Carcass Steer Check -In(Equestrian Arena)

WEDNESDAY - JANUARY 7, 2026

4:00 - 7:00 PM - Commercial Bred/Open Heifer Check In (Equestrian Arena)

5:00 PM - Queen Interview (Nueces County Farm Bureau Office)

THURSDAY - JANUARY 8, 2026

8:00 AM - Commercial Bred / Open Heifer Interviews & Judging (Equestrian Arena)

5:00 PM - Queen Rehearsal (Tuloso Midway Performing Arts Center)

FRIDAY - JANUARY 9, 2026

7:00 PM - Commercial Bred / Open Helfer Sale (Equestrian Arena)

SATURDAY - JANUARY 10, 2026

10:30 AM - Parade (Downtown Robstown)

12:30 PM - Fun & Free Dog Show Registration

1:00 PM - Show Time (Main Arena)

1:00 PM - Carcass Steer lnterview MBRF1

6:30 PM - Queens Contest (Tuloso ldway Preforming Arts Center)

SUNDAY-JANUARY 11, 2026

12:00 - 2:00 PM -Ag Mech (Large Projects beyond standard forklift) Check In (Exhibit Hall B)

4:00 - 6:30 PM-Market Goats/CommercialDoe Check-in/Sift (Exhibit Hall A)

MONDAY· JANUARY 12, 2026

8:00 -10:30 AM - Homemaking Entries Check-In (Convention Center)

12:00PM - Commercial Doe Show followed by Commercial Doe Showmanship (Main Arena)

4:00PM - Market Goat Show followed by Market Goat Showmanship (Main Arena)

6:00 PM - Pee Wee Goat Showmanship (or 30 minutes after Market Goat Show)

TUESDAY -JANUARY 13, 2026

10:00 -11:00 AM - Market Lambs Move In/Weigh/Sift(Exhibit Hall A)

12:00 PM -12:45 PM - Breeding Sheep Check In (Exhibit)fall A)

1:00 - 4:00 PM - Large Ag Mech Projects Check-in (Exhibit Hall B)

3:00 - 6:00 PM - All Swine Move-in (Exhibit Hall B)

4:30 PM - Breeding Sheep Judging (Main Arena)

4:00 - 6:00 PM - ATI AgMech Projects Check-In (Exhibit Hall B)

6:00 PM - Market Lamb Judging (Main Arena)

WEDNESDAY-JANUARY 14, 2026

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM - Poultry Move-in -Sift (Exhibit Hall A)

8:00 AM - Market Swine Sift (Exhibit Hall B)

8:00 AM - AgMech Prefect Junior & Senior Judging (Exhibit Hall B)

9:00 AM - 9:30 AM - Breeding Rabbit - Weigh & Sift (Exhibit Hall A); Breeding Rabbit Show following Check in (Small Arena)

10:00 AM - Poultry Judging - Broilers followed by Turkeys, then Poultry Showmanship (Main Arena)

12:00- 7:00 PM - Homemaking Entries on Display {Convention Center)

12:00 - 5:00 PM- Market/Fryer Rabbit weigh & sift (Exhibit Hall A)

1:00 - 8:00 PM - Beef Cattle Move-In (Exhibit Hall A)

5:00 PM- All-Star Show (Main Arena)

6:00 PM - Homemaking Awards Presentation (Convention Center)

_6:00 PM - Rabbit Showmanship (Small Arena)

THURSDAY-JANUARY 15, 2026

8:00 AM - Market Swine Judging (Main Arena)

8:00 AM-Ag Mech Silent Auction Begins (Exhibit Hall B)

6:00 AM - 10:00 AM - AllBeef Cattle Move-in (Exhibit Hall A)

8:00 AM - Market Rabbit Judging followed by Fryer Rabbits (Small Arena)

10:00 AM- 7:00 PM - Homemaking Entries on Display /Convention Center)

11:00 AM - Market Steer Check-in, Classification& Weigh Cards due followed by Breeding Beef Heifer Check In & Classification (Exhibit Hall A)

4:00 PM- Pee Wee Swine Showmanship (or 30 min after Swine Show) (Main Arena)

6:00 - 8:00 PM - All Premium Swine must be removed

FRIDAY-JANUARY 16, 2026

9:00 AM - Market Steer Judging; followed by Carca�s Steer Awards & Breeding Cattle (Main Arena)

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Homemaking Entries onDisplay (Convention Center)

1:30 PM - Ag Mech Awards Program (Exhibit Han f3)

3:00 PM - Livestock Judging contest Registration; 4:00 PM - Followed by Judging Contest (Equestrian

Arena)

4:00 - 6:00 PM - Removal of Home-making Entries (Convention Center)

TBA- Calf Scramble (1hr after completion of Judging Contest)

SATURDAY-JANUARY 17, 2026

10:00 AM - Parade of Champions (Main Arena)

11:00 AM - Blue Ribbon Sale (Main Arena)

4:00 PM - Ag Mech Project Silent Auction Ends (Exhibit Hall B)

2:00 - 4:00 PM - FINAL Removal of Homemaking Entries (Convention Center)

SUNDAY-JANUARY 18, 2026

7:00 - 9:00 AM-Ag Mech projects MUST be removed from premises

8:00 - 9:00 - All animals MUST be removed from premises

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!