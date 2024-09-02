Watch Now
Port A parking lot fire burns multiple cars and golf cart

Erin Holly - KRIS 6 News
PORT ARANSAS, Tx — The Port Aransas Volunteer Fire Department and the Port Aransas Police Department responded to a report of a fire at 4:50 a.m. Monday at the Sandcastle Resort Condominiums in Port Aransas.

The fire was in the parking lot at the condominium. Three vehicles were damaged, and possibly a fourth. What was left on the scene today was the remains of a golf cart and a heavily damaged SUV.

Sergeant Olan Kelly with the Port Aransas Police Department says that the fire could have been started by the golf cart, but the case is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

