Man sentenced to 38 years in prison for shooting at Texas state troopers during a 2025 police chase

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 38 years in prison after a jury convicted him of aggravated assault against a public servant and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Judge David Klein of the 148th District Court sentenced Rob Thomas Garza on April 24, 2026. Garza received 38 years for the aggravated assault conviction and 12 years for the firearm possession conviction. The sentences will run concurrently, and Garza will receive credit for time served.

The trial began on April 20, 2026. Garza faced four felony charges stemming from an April 2, 2025, incident. The jury acquitted Garza on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, but found him guilty on one count of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

KRIS 6 News

The charges originated from a police chase and shooting. According to Precinct 5 constables, a Corpus Christi Police Department officer noticed a white Nissan driving erratically on Northwest Boulevard. The vehicle fled, and the police department ended its pursuit. The Nissan continued west on Highway 624 toward Bluntzer, where Precinct 5 deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers picked up the chase.

Nueces County Precinct Five Constable

Authorities briefly lost the vehicle near Easley Lane, but located it using a police drone. Garza drove onto private property on the 6400 block of Easley Lane in the Sandy Hollow-Escondidas subdivision. When state troopers and Nueces County deputies attempted to block the vehicle, Garza fired at the trooper units.

Law enforcement returned fire, striking Garza. He was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline for treatment. No troopers or deputy constables were injured in the incident. The Texas Rangers led the investigation into the shooting.

Nueces County Precinct Five Constable

Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper noted the incident began with a traffic stop before escalating into the pursuit and exchange of gunfire.

Garza was initially arrested and magistrated on April 17, 2025. He represented himself before retaining attorney Mark A. Gonzalez. The trial faced multiple delays, with jury selection originally scheduled for October 2025. During the proceedings, the state filed various motions, including a gag order and notices regarding potential expert witnesses.

Nueces County Precinct Five Constable

According to the Precinct 5 office, Garza was previously arrested in December 2023 and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Under Texas law, first-degree felony convictions carry potential sentences of five to 99 years or life in prison.

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