Downed power lines result in road closures in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Multiple roadways across Nueces County remain closed after severe thunderstorms knocked down power poles and lines, creating hazardous conditions for drivers.
Road Closures
The Nueces County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert detailing eight county roadways that have been closed and barricaded.
- CR 77 / FM 3354
- CR 16 / CR 93
- CR 75 / CR 18
- FM 70 / CR 63A
- CR 67 / CR 22
- CR 63 / CR 14E
- CR 63 / CR 20
- CR 67 / CR 18
These closures come as downed power poles and lines have created dangerous conditions throughout the area. According to the Sheriff's Office, the affected roadways will be monitored throughout the day, with updates provided as conditions change.
Residents should exercise extreme caution near affected areas, avoid driving through standing water, and stay clear of downed power lines. The Sheriff's Office will provide updates as more information becomes available.
In addition to road closures, the Nueces County Bishop Community Center has been forced to close today due to a power outage. Staff members are delivering meals directly to seniors who would normally receive services at the center.
Several power outages have also been reported in the southern region of the Coastal Bend.
For any neighbors who have experienced storm damage, be sure to report it to the National Weather Service Corpus Christi by calling 361-289-0959.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds, pleasant!
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and cool
Temperature: Low 64ºF
Winds: NE 15-15 mph
Saturday: Warm and pleasant!!!
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph