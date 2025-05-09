Downed power lines result in road closures in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Multiple roadways across Nueces County remain closed after severe thunderstorms knocked down power poles and lines, creating hazardous conditions for drivers.

Road Closures

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert detailing eight county roadways that have been closed and barricaded.



CR 77 / FM 3354

CR 16 / CR 93

CR 75 / CR 18

FM 70 / CR 63A

CR 67 / CR 22

CR 63 / CR 14E

CR 63 / CR 20

CR 67 / CR 18

Nueces County Sheriff's Office

These closures come as downed power poles and lines have created dangerous conditions throughout the area. According to the Sheriff's Office, the affected roadways will be monitored throughout the day, with updates provided as conditions change.

Residents should exercise extreme caution near affected areas, avoid driving through standing water, and stay clear of downed power lines. The Sheriff's Office will provide updates as more information becomes available.

In addition to road closures, the Nueces County Bishop Community Center has been forced to close today due to a power outage. Staff members are delivering meals directly to seniors who would normally receive services at the center.

Several power outages have also been reported in the southern region of the Coastal Bend.

For any neighbors who have experienced storm damage, be sure to report it to the National Weather Service Corpus Christi by calling 361-289-0959.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds, pleasant!

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool

Temperature: Low 64ºF

Winds: NE 15-15 mph

Saturday: Warm and pleasant!!!

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph