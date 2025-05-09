Residents throughout the Coastal Bend experiencing power outages

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Several power outages in the Coastal Bend area have been reported following last night's heavy rainfall.

Power outages have been reported in our southern region, including Realitos, Falfurrias, Bishop, San Diego, Alice, Kingsville, Driscoll, Tierra Grande, Mustang Island, and Rancho Alegre, and Beeville.

Crews are working to restore the power, which could take several hours. If you are without power, you can check the status by going here.

AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines: