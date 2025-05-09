CALM AFTER THE STORM: Sunshine returns for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! And that it is!

Dry and sunny forecast ahead

After Thursday night storms, all is calm across the Coastal Bend on this Friday! If you are cleaning up storm damage today, be sure to report it to the National Weather Service Corpus Christi!

Expect the forecast to stay warm and sunny well into next week. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s with refreshing north winds 10-20 mph. Remember to wear the SPF 30+ sunscreen. If you're heading out to the coast, mind the beach flags as the surf may still churn this weekend even though the weather has improved on land! It's looking like a phenomenal forecast for the Wings Over South Texas Airshow and Mother's Day. Enjoy!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds, pleasant!

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool

Temperature: Low 64ºF

Winds: NE 15-15 mph

Saturday: Warm and pleasant!!!

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Have a great weekend!