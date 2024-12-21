District 1 City Council race tied

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi District 1 election is tied, according to Nueces County District Clerk Kara Sands.

The deadline to cure or fix ballots that were found to be ineligible by the ballot board was 5 p.m. Friday.

After that deadline, the ballot board convened and tallied remaining votes.

Incumbent Everett Roy and challenger Billy Lerma are now tied at 1916.

According to the Texas Election Code, the election will advance to an automatic recount.

Corpus Christi City Secretary Rebecca Huerta told KRIS 6 News earlier Friday that she has a call with the Secretary of State scheduled for Monday.

A timeline for this recount is unknown.

Huerta said in her 11 years as city secretary, she has never seen an election so close.

As KRIS 6 News reported, on Election Night, the candidates were separated by only two votes.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRIS 6 News for updates.

