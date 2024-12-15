Too close to call; City Council District 1 runoff election results still in the air

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A race between two men vying for the District 1 seat on City Council ended in a tie so close, its hard to say who the official winner is.

According to KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone, incumbent Everett Roy gathered 50.03%, or 1,913 of the votes, while opponent Billy Lerma secured 49.97%, or 1,911 of the votes.

With these results, Roy would be the unofficial councilman-elect for the District 1 seat in Corpus Christi City Council. However, due to mail-in ballots still needing to be accounted for, the race is too close to call at this time. KRIS 6 News will keep you updated on what is to follow.

Roy and Lerma were the leaders in the November election, and both have experience with local city politics. Lerma is a former member of the Corpus Christi City Council and served from 2021-2023, whereas Roy served as the District 1 representative from 2018-2021.

