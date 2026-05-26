Cornyn-Paxton race breaks records as Coastal Bend turnout lags

With just over an hour remaining before polls close, the primary runoff election is drawing to a close across the Coastal Bend, where election officials are reporting notably low voter turnout.

The spotlight is particularly focused on the high-stakes Republican Senate runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton, a race that has shattered spending records with nearly $200 million invested by both campaigns—marking the most expensive Senate primary in history.

As voters make their final decisions at polling locations like the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center on McArdle, the outcome of this contentious race could significantly influence the balance of power in Washington, making every vote cast in these final hours potentially decisive for the nation's political landscape.

________________________________________________

Early Voting Numbers

2024 Primary Runoff: 4,587 total turnout

2022 Primary Runoff: 5,669 total turnout



Total Early Voting Turnout: 10,142 voters (3,074 Democrats, 7,068 Republicans)

Total Registered Voters: 218,007

Overall Early Voting Turnout Rate: 5.48%

Absentee Ballots: 1,507 received prior to early voting start

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!