Texas Senate runoff set for May 26 as Cornyn and Paxton head to head-to-head showdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas voters will return to the polls May 26, 2026, for a Republican runoff that will decide the party's nominee for the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Sen. John Cornyn. Neither Cornyn nor Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cleared the 50% threshold in Tuesday's March 3 primary, triggering the head-to-head contest. Early returns showed Cornyn at roughly 41.9% — 903,948 votes — and Paxton at 40.7% — 877,830 votes, well ahead of third-place finisher U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, who took about 13.5%. Under Texas law, when no candidate reaches a majority, a runoff is held between the top two vote-getters.

Cornyn, 74, has represented Texas in the Senate since 2002 and is seeking a fifth term. A former Texas Supreme Court justice and state attorney general, he served as Senate Republican whip and built a reputation as a pragmatic dealmaker. Paxton, serving his third term as attorney general, has positioned himself as the true voice of the MAGA movement and repeatedly attacked Cornyn as a "Washington insider" and "RINO" — Republican In Name Only. The primary set records as one of the most expensive in the nation, with Republican-aligned spending approaching $100 million, and both sides are expected to spend tens of millions more in the 12-week runoff. Tensions boiled over on election night, with Cornyn saying, "Judgment day is coming for Ken Paxton," and Paxton telling supporters, "We just sent a message loud and clear to Washington — We are not going to go quietly, and we are not going to let you buy the seat."

Paxton carries significant baggage heading into the runoff, including a 2023 impeachment by the Texas House on corruption allegations — he was later acquitted by the state Senate — along with multiple investigations and a very public divorce. President Donald Trump, who did not endorse in the primary, is expected to play a major role in the runoff. On the Democratic side, state Rep. James Talarico is projected to be the nominee after topping Rep. Jasmine Crockett in Tuesday's primary. Early voting for the runoff begins May 18, with Texas Secretary of State records confirming May 26 as the official date.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!