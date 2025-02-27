Bishop woman indicted in fatal crash killing Border Patrol Agent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 39-year-old Bishop woman has been indicted for the death of Border Patrol Agent Brandon Brown, a 46-year-old Corpus Christi resident who was killed in a head-on collision in September 2024.

Eva Dina Rosa was arrested this week in Kingsville and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Rosa was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger westbound on FM 70 near County Road 67 when she allegedly drove into the wrong lane, colliding head-on with Brown's 1998 Lexus ES. Both drivers were transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline, where Brown died.

Agent Brandon Brown: A Life of Service

Brandon Brown was a dedicated public servant. Born in San Diego, California, and raised in Washington, he was a graduate of Washington State University, where he played as a defensive linebacker while earning dual degrees in Criminal Justice and Spanish.

Brown's commitment to community service was evident throughout his career. After college, he served in the Peace Corps before joining the U.S. Border Patrol, working in the Kingsville sector. His life was characterized by a passion for public service and cross-cultural understanding.

Brown leaves behind a wife and four children, as well as his Border Patrol family.