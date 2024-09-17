Border Patrol agent killed in head-on collision on FM 70

BISHOP, Tx — A Border Patrol agent died after his car was hit head-on in a Monday night crash on FM 70, east of Bishop.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old Bishop woman was driving her 2023 Dodge Charger westbound on FM 70 approaching County Road 67 when she drove into the wrong lane and collided head-on with a 1998 Lexus ES being driven by 46-year-old Border Patrol agent Brandon Brown of Corpus Christi.

Nueces County Constable Jimmy Rivera

Both drivers were taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline, where Brown died from his injuries. There's no word on the driver's condition of the Dodge Charger.

DPS is still looking into what caused her to drive into the eastbound lane.

Nueces County Constable Jimmy Rivera

Brown was a Border Patrol Agent for the Kingsville sector.

