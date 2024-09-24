Seaside Funeral Home releases funeral, service details for BP agent Brandon Brown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seaside Funeral Home, located off Ocean Drive, has released the obituary and funeral details for Border Patrol Officer Brandon Brown, who died as a result of a car accident on Sept. 16, 2024.

Brown, who was a Border Patrol officer for over 20 years, was driving eastbound on FM 70 when a female driver crossed over from the westbound lane, hitting his vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, but Brown later died from his injuries.

Brown was born in San Diego, California and was raised in Washington. He earned his dual degree in Criminal Justice and Spanish while playing as a defensive linebacker for the Washington State University football team. Brown was drawn to community service, serving in the Peace Corp after college and then with the U.S. Border Patrol, where he served in the Kingsville sector.

Brown leaves behind a wife and four children, as well as his Border Patrol family.

A celebration of Brandon’s life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.

Family visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and public viewing will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., followed by the burial at 2:30 p.m.

At this time, the Texas Department of Public Safety is still investigating what caused the crash, and Brown's death.

