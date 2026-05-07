Bishop CISD police respond to junior high terroristic threat incident, address misinformation

The Bishop Consolidated Independent School District Police Department has responded to community concerns about an incident at Lillion Luehrs Junior High School on Friday, May 1, 2026.

A student made a concerning comment that prompted another student to report it to the front office. School officials immediately contacted law enforcement and implemented a brief 30-minute "hold" — a safety protocol that clears hallways and keeps students in classrooms while the situation was investigated.

Law enforcement quickly located the student and determined no weapon was present. Due to the severity of the comment, the Bishop CISD Police Department detained the student on charges of making a terroristic threat.

District officials moved to clarify several false claims circulating on social media, stating that no student had a gun on campus, all reports were investigated thoroughly, ICE was not on campus, and there was never a report of someone being observed with a weapon.

Following the incident, Superintendent Christina Gutierrez implemented a district-wide policy restricting parent and visitor access to campus front offices to "enhance current campus safety and security." Parents can still pick up students early when needed.

The district notified parents the day after the incident once the investigation was complete. While some parents criticized the timing, officials said this followed standard protocol and legal requirements, noting that districts are not required to notify parents of investigations unless there is an actual campus threat.

The district uses Blackboard for official communications and will continue doing so. Officials said their primary focus remains student safety while maintaining established security protocols.

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