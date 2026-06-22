New Stripes planned for rapidly growing London area

The Corpus Christi City Council will consider an ordinance on Tuesday that could bring another convenience store to the rapidly expanding London ISD area, marking the second such development along State Highway 286 in recent months.

The Proposal

Item 33 on Tuesday's council agenda involves the annexation of 5.240 acres at the northeast corner of FM 2444 (Staples Street) and SH 286, petitioned by landowner Broadwalk Investments, LLC. The comprehensive ordinance would:

Annex the tract into the city limits

Add the area to City Council District 5

Rezone the land from "FR" Farm Rural District to "CG-2" General Commercial District

Approve a related municipal service plan

Seek removal of the territory from Emergency Services District jurisdiction

City of Corpus Christi

The proposed Stripes convenience store would feature approximately 4,800 square feet of retail space, including a small to-go restaurant, and six fuel pumps providing 12 fueling positions total. The development would also include dumpster facilities, on-site detention, and approximately 55 parking spaces.

Based on comparable developments, the property value after completion is estimated at around $1.5 million.

KRIS 6

Meeting Growing Demand

This development represents a significant milestone for the London area, which has experienced explosive growth but limited convenient retail options. The new Stripes would join a CheckOut gas station that is nearing completion at SH 286 and Weber Road, providing much-needed fuel and convenience services to a community that now includes approximately 2,000 homes, with hundreds more under construction.

Residents have highlighted these developments as addressing daily needs that previously required longer drives to access basic services.

Infrastructure and Services

The city already provides services to nearby annexed areas, and the petitioning landowner has agreed to a Municipal Service Plan for the proposed development. The location falls within Corpus Christi's Certificate of Convenience and Necessity for water service and will connect to existing city water lines.

However, no wastewater infrastructure is available in the area, requiring the developer to install a septic system for the facility.

City of Corpus Christi

Part of Broader Growth Pattern

The London ISD area along SH 286 (Chapman Ranch Road) has become one of the fastest-growing regions in the Coastal Bend, driven largely by the district's high-performing schools and attractive housing options.

London ISD enrollment has more than doubled over the past decade and is projected to potentially double again within the next 10 years, with approximately 8% annual growth. This educational draw has spurred extensive residential development, with active communities such as King's Landing, London Towne, The Reserve at London, and Kingdom Estates.

Builders such as Hogan Homes and Jade Homes are constructing modern homes ranging from the low $300,000s to upper $400,000s and beyond for custom properties.

Emerging Commercial Hub

The retail landscape is evolving to serve this growing population. In addition to the convenience stores, London Square Plaza near FM 43 and SH 286 recently opened as a retail hub featuring a hair salon, boutique, restaurant, coffee shop, and outdoor turf area.

Another addition to the area's convenience options is A&J Convenience Store in London Towne Plaza 2 at 2510 County Road 33 (London Pirate Road), which offers drive-thru service, cold beer, snacks, and essentials.

Infrastructure Investments

To support the increased traffic from residential and commercial growth, significant road improvements are underway or planned. Projects include widening and safety enhancements from FM 43 to FM 2444, adding lanes and shoulders to improve traffic flow. An $80 million expansion project between South Staples and Weber has been noted among the infrastructure investments.

The Tuesday council meeting represents another step in the transformation of this rural area into a thriving suburban community, with the Stripes development potentially providing essential services to support the area's continued growth.

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