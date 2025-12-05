CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new gas station at Weber and 286 marks the latest sign of rapid growth in London, a community that has expanded dramatically over the past decade.

Lifelong resident Destiny Bueno has watched the neighborhood evolve firsthand. "When I was going to school, there's was no high school, we had to be bused to Tuloso Midway, it's changed a lot, now we have a little convenience store and a restaurant… now with that gas station, it’s a check off my list,” she said.

London neighborhood booms: new gas station marks rapid growth, schools and businesses expand

The London area now has roughly 2,000 homes, with hundreds more under construction, and London Independent School District enrollment has more than doubled in the last 10 years. District officials say that pace is expected to continue. In fact, the district has approved the purchase of land so it can expand.

The London Business Association is also growing, increasing from 60 members at the start of the year to 165 today.

City leaders and developers say additional retail and commercial growth is on the horizon. Eric Cantu, District 3 representative, said the area could soon see shopping centers, restaurants, and possibly major retailers such as Walmart or H-E-B.

“Expect to see retail go up every month from here on out… more stations, more shopping centers… and eventually big-box stores will be out here too,” said Moses Mostaghasi of Coastal Bend Lots.

For residents like Bueno, who have witnessed the neighborhood’s transformation from the beginning, the changes are unmistakable. “Probably looking like South Staples on the Southside soon” she said with a laugh.

