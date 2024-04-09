Kingsville streetlight now activated at "potentially dangerous" intersection

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Back in March, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) suggested a four-way, fully functioning street light at the intersection of SH 141 and Santa Gertrudis Street to Kingsville City Commissioners.

On Thursday, April 4, TxDOT activated the light. TxDOT said activation means the signal will begin regular “green-yellow-red” operations for traffic control.

Santa Gertrudis Principal Misty Delangel remembers the W King Street, which turns into SH 141 and Santa Gertrudis Street intersection all too well.

“There were no lights at all, and it's angled as well. The road is at an angle, so when you pull up, it’s really hard to see in both directions,” Delangel said.

She even recalled a recent accident in the area.

“We had one just a few weeks ago just before the light was active. It is hard to get across that road, and you can’t see anything when the fog is out. I have every bit of faith that the light is going to make sure people are safe crossing the road,” Delangel said.

The Kingsville Police Department (KPD) said there were seven accidents at that intersection in the past three years, which raised concerns by both the city and TxDOT.

TxDOT put up the light last month and the light flashed yellow for a while to get drivers adjusted to the change. But now that it’s fully activated, it puts the nearby school more at ease.

“Every morning, we have kids who cross over the four lanes. We take a bus to the ranch campus and so putting the light there has been fantastic for us because it just ensures safety,” Delangel said.

To warn drivers of the change, TxDOT has extended and reduced the speed limit to 45 MPH, put up signage, and played down rumble strips.

“I think [the adjustment will be] people realizing that there's a light there if they don’t actively use it every day, and of course, because we exit out over here, we might start seeing traffic backups with red lights. But I think the light will really limit the possibility of traffic accidents,” Delangel said.

The city of Kingsville said KPD is patrolling the area regularly to make sure drivers are adjusted and complying with the change.

