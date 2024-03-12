Prioritizing Kingsville safety with possible traffic change

KINGSVILLE, Tx — At Monday night's Kingsville City Commissioners meeting, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) suggested an extended reduced speed limit and a new traffic light at the intersection of Santa Gertrudis Ave and West King Street.

That's right around where the entrance to the King Ranch is. West King Street turns into Texas State Highway 141, but since it's still within city limits, TXDOT needs city approval before moving forward with the changes.

"They [TXDOT] do traffic counts and traffic studies and come up with a recommendation," Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate said.

The recommendation came with safety as the priority. The speed limit will be 45 miles per hour in that area with a fully functioning traffic light sometime in April.

"We’ve had a couple of fatalities around this area in the last few years. It’s potentially a dangerous part of the road," Fugate said.

However, the Kingsville Police Department investigated 7 accidents in the past three years (around 2-3 per year), none of which were fatal. KPD said if there were any fatal crashes around that area outside of the city limits, those would be investigated by DPS.

Because West King Ave curves at the intersection with Santa Gertrudis, Fugate said drivers have to look over their shoulders and double-check for any oncoming vehicles heading their way.

TXDOT's proposal still needs final approval from city commissioners before taking effect.

