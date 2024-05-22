Kingsville holds its 2024 State of the City

KINGSVILLE, Tx — The City of Kingsville held its 2024 State of the City presentation, where Mayor of Kingsville Sam Fugate discussed the current challenges the city faces this year, as well as what project the city is working on and what plans are ahead.

The closest project to be completed is the reopening of all lanes on I-69 in the Kingsville area. Construction has been going on for some time, but with the completion, two truck stops will open by the end of the 2024 year. I-69 in that area is scheduled to be completed by the end of June.

Other continued conversations and developments includeKing’s Plaza, the new Southside Fire Station that will serve as Kingsville’s Fire Station #3and the Henrietta Memorial Center Project. That is the nature center that voters said yes to when voting for Proposition A back in November. The Blue Angel Air Show will also be making its way back to Kingsville in spring 2026. Mayor Fugate said there’s more development that is bringing recognition to the city across the nation.

“U.S.S Kingsville, our carbon direct air capture, what’s going on at our university and at our air base,” Fugate said.

Fugate added that Kingsville is continuing to develop South as population grows.

Other improvements the city has seen are with its Dick Kleberg Park and L.E Ramey Golf Course. Both have seen increased usage with improvements like a pavilion, baseball dugouts, and new golf carts.

Tourism has also been up in the city as the city has seen a $10,000 tourism hotel occupancy tax fund increase since last fiscal year and a $40,000 increase since 2019.

The city is working with Kleberg County on a few projects, such as building a 234-unit single-family housing development in Somerset. Construction for that project is scheduled to start in October 2024.

The Kingsville Animal Shelter is also continuing its plans to expand its facility.

The city is also still working on its $50 million infrastructure upgrades, a big one being widening Caesar Ave from 14th St to I-69.

City engineers have also submitted grants for wastewater treatment plants and drainage projects to keep up with the expected growth of the city.

There are two wastewater projects to be completed by the end of 2024, with three more in progress or out for bid.

