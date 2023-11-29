Kingsville golf course continues its redesign for a better game

The L.E Ramey Golf Course in Kingsville started its redesign last winter with new greens for each of the 18 holes.

Kleberg County and the City of Kingsville split the cost of the new greens for the golf course.

the golf course also got new equipment to maintain the improvements.

Golf course manager Ruben Chapa is looking to redesign the fairways next.

Rough patches of dirt wasn't cutting it anymore for golfers at the L.E Ramey Golf Course in Kingsville.

Last winter, the city of Kingsville and Kleberg County asked golf course manager Ruben Chapa what he needed to improve the game for his golfers. When he told them new greens were needed, they got the ball rolling and split the bill to pay for the redesign.

It took about a month or two to redesign the greens. Chapa said since the redesign, they've seen not only golfers from Kingsville, but from surrounding cities.

"Word got out that we were doing the greens and people have come out here and we have more tournaments out here lately," Chapa said.

He also said the new greens have improved the game for players, like Larry Lee, who's been playing at L.E Ramey for 25 years.

"There’s three things a golfer looks at: Conditions of the greens, conditions of the fairways and tee boxes. If you got good greens, golfers will probably come back. If you have good greens and fairways, you’ll have people coming back like they did years ago," Lee said.

Fairways are what's next in the redesign plan. Chapa is hoping to fix up some of the rougher looking fairways after he gets some cost estimates.

It's unclear when the redesign will be complete, but the next step is to present the cost estimates to the city to keep the ball rolling.

