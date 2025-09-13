UPDATE: Alice murder suspects arrested in Hebbronville

ALICE, Texas — Three arrests have been made in connection to Wednesday's homicide in Alice.

According to the Alice Police Department, officers found and arrested the murder suspects in Hebbronville.

As KRIS 6 News first reported, one person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on South Cameron St. All three victims were from Orange GROVE. Details are still limIted at this time, but Alice police said they will release more information soon.

