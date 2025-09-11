One dead and two injured following shooting in Alice

The Alice Police Department needs the community's help locating the suspect involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday night. According to police, the three victims are from Orange Grove. They were shot while in their car on South Cameron Street.

Two of the victims were taken to a hospital nearby to get checked out. The third victim died.

According to Police Chief Eden N. Garcia they are searching for the driver of a Black Dodge Charger that was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Alice Police Department at (361)664-0186.

